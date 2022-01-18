Advertisement

Trial begins for woman accused of vehicular homicide in Chippewa County

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is on trial for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Chippewa County.

The jury trial for 23-year-old Miranda Jo Miller of Edgar began Tuesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

Miller’s charge comes from a July 2017 crash in the Town of Colburn in Chippewa County that killed Jeremy Goodwin of Chippewa Falls, who was 46 years old at the time of the crash. According to court documents, Miller drove through a stop sign before hitting Goodwin’s vehicle. Miller told investigators she was checking her phone on the seat next to her for a signal but doesn’t remember the crash.

On Tuesday, jurors were selected and seated and evidence was presented during the first day of the trial, which is expected to last two days, according to online court records. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of $25,000.

