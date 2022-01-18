Advertisement

WisDOT implements changes in hopes of reducing school bus driver shortage

(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are working to ease the shortage of school bus drivers statewide by implementing temporary policies.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will permit a temporary waiver in order to get more people to drive school buses and will encourage former drivers whose bus licenses have expired to reinstate them.

DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said the agency is doing everything it can to lessen the shortage by removing barriers that would help more people apply to be bus drivers.

“With the critical shortage of school bus drivers in Wisconsin, we hope these steps will support new and returning drivers to get behind the wheel and ensure all students have convenient, safe transportation to their local schools,” Boardman said.

Drivers who are seeking their school bus license will have a portion of the test, that identifies ‘under the hood’ engine components, waived until March 31.

All other components will remain. People who receive this waiver are only allowed to drive intrastate school buses, but are not authorized to operate trucks, motor coaches, or any other type of commercial vehicle.

The DMV also sent letters to nearly 1,000 former school bus drivers whose licenses have expired. The agency encouraged these residents to renew their endorsement and view employment opportunities in their community.

Many school bus companies have also instated employment incentives, bonuses and increased wages, the DMV pointed out.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into bar
Marie Davis and her three children lost everything from a house fire and are seeking help.
Eau Claire family in need after house fire
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
28-year-old Daniel Wagner and 28-year-old Leah Kramer were arrested Jan. 13, 2022 for...
2 people arrested for possession of drugs in Durand
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator for COVID-19 patient

Latest News

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Halderson trial resumes Tuesday; judge says juror tests positive for COVID-19
Two people died in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha, on Jan. 18, 2022.
3 dead, others injured in Wisconsin apartment building blaze
New Wisconsin COVID-19 cases drop by 20,000 as backlog clears
Wisconsin Republicans seek to tighten unemployment benefits