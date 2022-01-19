Betty White Challenge leads to big donations in Western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -All across the nation on Monday, the late Betty White honored by donating to local animal shelters on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Several animal shelters in Western Wisconsin raised thousands of dollars in memory of Betty White.

Bob’s House for Dogs in Eau Claire County was one of many animal shelters that had success in donations, raising nearly $12,000.

Adoption Coordinator, Nicole Ristau at Bob’s House for Dogs says this means everything to the mission to help pets in need.

“Our mission is just it’s so important,” said Ristau. “These guys get whatever they need and we work really hard to get them everything that they need and get them in forever homes and they deserve it so much to be able to change their lives and make them so comfortable and feel good again and give them that second chance they might not have had, its amazing so thank you everybody.”

Ristau says Bob’s House is thankful for all the support from the community. She says it helps the rescue meet the needs of all the dogs in its care.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association also received $12,000 in donations in memory of Betty White.

Shelter staff members say this additional money will help provide food, toys, bed and medical care to the animals that come through the shelter doors.

Betty White demonstrated a lifelong commitment to helping animals in need, including dedicated support for local animal shelters and animal welfare endeavors, fiercely promoting and protecting animal interests.

She was also improving conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo when she passed away.

If you would like to support Bob’s House for Dogs and Eau Claire County Humane Association you can by donating on their websites.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.