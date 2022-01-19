Advertisement

Blue Ox Music Festival announces lineup

The Festival is scheduled to be held the first weekend of summer, on June 23, 24, 25, 2022
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Ox Music Festival is announcing its initial lineup of artists for the 8th annual Blue Ox Music Festival.

According to a release from the Blue Ox Music Festival, they are welcoming back the summer pilgrimage of Bluegrass, Americana, Roots, and Folk artists, and their devoted music festival fans. They are welcoming back –Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart – featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton.

The 2022 Blue Ox Music Festival says they are also welcoming – Old Crow Medicine Show, Sam Bush Band, Punch Brothers, Del McCoury Band, Railroad Earth, Joseph, Paul Cauthen, Fruition, Samantha Fish, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Cedric Burnside, Daniel Donato, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Them Coulee Boys, Riddy Arman, Rumpke Mountain Boys, The Okee Dokee Brothers, Armchair Boogie, Fireside Collective, Chicken Wire Empire, Mae Simpson, Good Morning Bedlam,Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel, Humbird, Erik Koskinen, The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins, Dig Deep, and Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs.

The Festival says that more artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

