Clean water referendum on spring ballot

Voters in Eau Claire County will have a referendum question on the spring ballot related to clean water.
Voters in Eau Claire County will have a referendum question on the spring ballot related to clean water.(Storyblocks.com)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in Eau Claire County will have a referendum question on the spring ballot related to clean water.

On Tuesday, Eau Claire County board approved the new advisory referendum question: Should the state of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?”

County Supervisor, Joe Knight, says beach closures at Lake Altoona, algae blooms, and rising PFAS and nitrate levels in the soil, are reasons the referendum is being considered.

The spring election is set to take place April 5.

