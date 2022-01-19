COVID surge straining contact tracing capabilities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Omicron variant is showing no signs of slowing down in western Wisconsin.

Data from the CDC says as of Jan. 17, Trempealeau County recorded more than 2,000 positive cases over the prior seven days, a 67% increase from the week before the most current data collection.

The continued spike in cases is straining the capabilities of the Trempealeau County Health Department.

“We’re at a higher case rate than we’ve ever been in two years of the pandemic,” Health Director Aron Newberry said. “We cannot come close to reaching all of the positive cases.”

Due to the surge, the Health Department is developing more targeted strategies when it comes to contact tracing.

“We are prioritizing the youngest on up,” Newberry explained. “We’re doing that because the five and under age group, they can’t get vaccinated, and it’s certainly more difficult for them to distance, so we just want to get to as many of those folks that we can that are positive.”

The story is much the same in Eau Claire County, but Communicable Disease Division Manager Jackie Krumenauer says the Health Department is focusing on different age groups.

“We are prioritizing those over 65 and those under 26,” Krumenauer detailed. “We’re considering them to either be at the highest risk for developing complications, or those that are possibly in childcare or schools.”

In addition, both the Eau Claire and Trempealeau County Health Departments don’t have enough staff to keep up with the surge.

To make matters worse, there’s no clear idea on when the case rate will fall.

“At this point, we’re not thinking we’re probably at our peak,” Krumenauer said. “We’re thinking it will probably continue up for a bit.”

“I think you can count on workforce disruptions that we’ve already started to see over the last couple weeks continuing over the next month or so,” Newberry added. “Then, hopefully, there’ll be recovery.”

To help both Health Departments, anyone who tests positive is asked to tell their close contacts themselves.

People that have been exposed to COVID-19 are urged to follow the CDC’s quarantine guidelines.

