Edgar woman found guilty of homicide by negligent operation of vehicle

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The court found 23-year-old Miranda Miller guilty of homicide by negligent operation/vehicle.

Miller’s charge comes from a July 2017 crash in the Town of Colburn in Chippewa County that killed Jeremy Goodwin of Chippewa Falls, who was 46 years old at the time of the crash.

According to court documents, Miller drove through a stop sign before hitting Goodwin’s vehicle. Miller told investigators she was checking her phone on the seat next to her for a signal but doesn’t remember the crash.

On Tuesday, each side presented their cases to a 12-person jury in Chippewa County Circuit Court. The defense motioned to dismiss, but the court found that the state met the burden of proof and denied the motion, according to online court records. Both the state and defense rested their cases Tuesday afternoon. Miller waived her right to testify during the first day of the trial.

Miller will have a sentence hearing March 14.

