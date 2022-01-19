Gableman subpoenas immigrant group for election records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The former state Supreme Court justice Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has filed a subpoena seeking election records from an immigrant rights group.

Voces de la Frontera Action officials said in a statement Wednesday that Michael Gableman sent them a subpoena on Jan. 5 demanding that the group turn over “a veritable mountain” of documents and communications related to the election by Wednesday.

The subpoena marks the first time Gableman has demanded that a non-government entity turn over records since his probe began last summer.

The group has filed a motion with Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Landford asking her to invalidate the subpoena.

