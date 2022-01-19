Advertisement

Gableman subpoenas immigrant group for election records

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The former state Supreme Court justice Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has filed a subpoena seeking election records from an immigrant rights group.

Voces de la Frontera Action officials said in a statement Wednesday that Michael Gableman sent them a subpoena on Jan. 5 demanding that the group turn over “a veritable mountain” of documents and communications related to the election by Wednesday.

The subpoena marks the first time Gableman has demanded that a non-government entity turn over records since his probe began last summer.

The group has filed a motion with Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Landford asking her to invalidate the subpoena. 

