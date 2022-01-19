LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The 4000 Foundation, Limited is holding the 30th Annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale Saturday, January 29 at the La Crosse Center.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features 300 tables of railroad related merchandise.

Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

Mark Hamre, with 4000 Foundation, Limited, talks about the sale and what will be offered.

All proceeds from the event are used to maintain and restore the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum.

