Advertisement

Grocery store employee accused of throwing feces at coworker

A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in...
A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in Michigan was fired after being accused of throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly, Markie Heideman and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – An employee at Meijer grocery store in Michigan was fired after being accused of throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.

According to WILX, police responded to reports Thursday of an assault on an employee at the store.

WILX reports an employee claimed a coworker yelled at him, grabbed him by the shirt and splashed a jar of human feces and potentially urine onto him.

The employee allegedly was fired immediately and had already left the store when police arrived.

The investigation has been turned over to the Mount Pleasant City Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Jo Miller is charged with vehicular homicide in Chippewa County, Wis. for the death of...
Trial begins for woman accused of vehicular homicide in Chippewa County
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
(FILE)
CDC recommends schools cancel football, band, other activities
Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into bar

Latest News

The deal is still subject to approval from the full Senate and Assembly and Gov. Tony Evers...
Legislators OK new contract for state troopers
André Leon Talley, a former editor at large for Vogue magazine, speaks to a reporter at the...
Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster
Some say they are having difficulties ordering COVID-19 tests from the federal website.
Some report issues with getting COVID-19 tests from website
Everything weird can get weirder: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a...
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic