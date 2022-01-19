Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Brussels Sprouts

By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for brussels sprouts as the January Harvest of the Month.

Maple Bacon Skillet Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Approx. 1- 1 1/2 lb. fresh Brussels sprouts

1/2 medium red onion, sliced thin

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1-2 bacon strips, cooked (not fully crisp), cut in small pieces

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup walnuts, roughly chopped

2 tsp maple syrup (optional)

¼ cup dried cranberries

Instructions:

Clean and trim Brussels sprouts and cut in half.

Preheat medium sized/11 inch skillet to medium high temperature.

Add olive oil.

Add Brussels sprouts and allow to brown and caramelize.

Add remaining ingredients except cranberries.

Saute for approx 10 min. until Brussels sprouts are tender and golden brown on the edges.

Stir in dried cranberries and serve.

Jackson in Action

