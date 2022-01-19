Advertisement

La Crosse Police seeking assistance identifying robbery suspect

La Crosse Police are asking the community for assistance in identifying the person in the...
La Crosse Police are asking the community for assistance in identifying the person in the picture.(City of La Crosse)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to a release from the City of La Crosse, on Jan. 16 at 8:25 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Station on State Road for an armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing. La Crosse Police are asking the community for assistance in identifying the person in the picture.

They encourage anyone with any information regarding the armed robbery to contact Investigator Rosenow at 608-789-7218.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online here. You can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

You can also go online to report information here.

