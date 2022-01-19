Advertisement

Rules of the rink with former Olympian Mike Peplinski

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Olympic ice sport of curling–think you have the stones?

The Winter Games will be taking the world stage in less than three weeks, and it begs the question, how much do we really know about the sport?

Curling has been a part of the Winter Games since they first began, but it wasn’t until the ‘98 Nagano Games, that the sport was officially added to the program.

Mike Peplinski, former Olympian and Badger State native, is well versed in the 1998 Games, as he led the U.S Olympic Curling Team the medal round in Nagano, finishing just off the podium in fourth.

Peplinski joins Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning for a MasterClass in curling at the Eau Claire Curling Club rink.

To learn more about joining the ranks of the Eau Claire Curling Club, see here.

EC CURLING CLUB #3
EC CURLING CLUB #3
EC CURLING CLUB #2
EC CURLING CLUB #2
EC CURLING CLUB #1
EC CURLING CLUB #1