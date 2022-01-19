Advertisement

Trial for woman accused of vehicular homicide in Chippewa County enters 2nd day

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The trial of a woman accused of vehicular homicide in Chippewa County enters its second day.

23-year-old Miranda Jo Miller of Edgar is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle for a July 2017 crash in the Town of Colburn in Chippewa County that killed Jeremy Goodwin of Chippewa Falls, who was 46 years old at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, each side presented their cases to a 12-person jury in Chippewa County Circuit Court. The defense motioned to dismiss, but the court found that the state met the burden of proof and denied the motion, according to online court records. Both the state and defense rested their cases Tuesday afternoon. Miller waived her right to testify during the first day of the trial.

The second day of the trial, which was scheduled to last two days, begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to online court records.

The fatal 2017 crash happened when Miller drove through a stop sign before hitting Goodwin’s vehicle. Miller told investigators she was checking her phone on the seat next to her for a signal but doesn’t remember the crash, according to court documents filed with the charges. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of $25,000.

