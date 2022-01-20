DOT making it easier to become a school bus driver

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bussing companies and school districts have been dealing with driver shortages all year long.

In an effort to help, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is temporarily waiving part of the test to certify new bus drivers.

A recent waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) temporarily allows states to modify the CDL test for school bus drivers.

Now, drivers seeking their school bus license will have the portion of the test where they need to identify ‘under the hood’ engine components, will be waived until March 31, 2022.

The department hopes to get more people behind the wheel by waiving a test on bus engines until at least April. Written and road tests remain the same.

“This just provides kind of a shortcut for that test, again for that pre-trip inspection. We just want to make sure that if we can remove any barriers that may be preventing someone from going into it or if this further delays their actions in getting their license then we want to be able to do that,” said Kristina Boardman, DMV Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The DOT says this move is to help schools strained by a shortage of school bus drivers.

Lamers Bus Lines believes this temporary waiver would hurt getting more drivers behind the wheel, than help.

“What it does is add two restrictions to the license, a ‘K restriction’ which makes you drive only interstates so inside the state, and it also adds you can only use this as a school bus, so home, school, school to home. So we use these buses a lot for charters, like Packer games, those drivers wouldn’t be able to do that, so that would limit them on how much they could make here,” said Jennifer Brunette, head of third party testing for Lamers Bus Lines.

Lamers Bus Lines says it will not be implementing the waiver.

“Right now, we’re breaking even with office staff and mechanics driving and filling in. So we are short, but we don’t see people running in the door because of this little mandate has gone in either,” said Brunette.

The DOT is also asking nearly 1,000 former certified drivers to renew their licenses.

