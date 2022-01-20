Eau Claire Co. to receive millions in opioid settlement

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -During its December meeting, the Eau Claire County Board voted to join with other counties in the state in a settlement with opioid manufacturers.

Families impacted by addiction hope to see this money make a positive impact.

Catherine Friederich lost her son Sam in a drug overdose in 2017.

“He was a larger than life personality if I had to say anything,” Friederich said. “He had many, many friends.”

Friederich said Sam’s addiction began in high school, spiraling from marijuana use to different drugs including opioids.

“Sam died alone, and it was...I wasn’t expecting the call, but I’m a parent who got that call,” Friederich said.

Like Friederich, Wendy Buck also lost her son to an overdose in 2017.

“Nick was a 6-foot, 200 some pound man, and he had the heart of a Teddy Bear,” Buck said.

For Buck’s son Nick, it began with a prescription.

“Started when he use to be doing roofing, and he fell off a roof and hurt his back,” Buck said. “And of course went to the doctor and they prescribed some oxycontin.”

As a nationwide lawsuit works its way through the courts against the makers of opioids, states and counties across the country will be receiving millions of dollars in a settlement.

In Eau Claire, the county expects to receive around $3.3 million during 18 years.

“It still has to go through the court process, so it’s not finalized yet,” said Kathryn Schauf, the Eau Claire County Administrator. “Right now we’re anticipating at some time in 2022 we’ll receive potentially two payments of around $137,000 each.”

Schauf said the settlement money will go toward opioid and other drug abatement programs.

Each county is given a list of what this settlement money can be used on.

Schauf said the county is creating a task force to help decide how the money should be spent.

“It’s going to be whatever approach is determined to give us the best result for the people in our community, and so we’ll base it on the known needs of our community,” Schauf said.

For Buck and Friederich, they hope to see money spent on things like making overdose reversal drugs like Narcan more accessible as well as education, treatment and mentorship programs for those in recovery.

“I think we all as a community need to take an active role because like I say, it could be your son or daughter or husband or wife or somebody: a loved one,” Buck said.

“I’m just an average working mom, and if it can happen in my family it can happen to anyone’s family, and that hole doesn’t go away,” Friederich said. “You can’t just refill that.”

Though it’s only a start, these two Moms connected by loss hope these settlements will be used for good.

In addition to the counties, the state of Wisconsin will also receive money as part of the lawsuit.

The Department of Health Services will be hosting a virtual listening session on Tuesday which is open to anyone.

