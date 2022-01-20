Father charged with fatally shooting 8-year-old daughter

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The father of 8-year-old Milwaukee girl has been charged with fatally shooting her. Forty-seven-year-old Michael Huddleston is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Jan. 15 death of Tiana Huddleston. A criminal complaint says Huddleston told detectives his daughter was a in the wrong place at the wrong time when his gun accidentally discharged. The girl’s 18-year-old brother called 911 to report the shooting and that Huddleston was on the way to the hospital with Tiana. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, doctors approached Huddleston and told him that Tiana had died. The complaint says Huddleston repeatedly told officers and detectives to take him to jail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.