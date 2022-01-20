Advertisement

Fireball sightings reported in Northeast Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People across the Midwest reported a fireball in the sky early Thursday morning.

The American Meteor Society received 118 reports of a fireball seen over Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

There were several reported sightings in Northeast Wisconsin. AMS documented sightings in Appleton, Berlin, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh. CLICK HERE to view the entire map of sightings.

Video of the fireball was captured on the UW-Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences rooftop camera. CLICK HERE to watch.

The sightings happened about 12:47 a.m. Universal Time.

