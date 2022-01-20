Advertisement

Instagram rolling out paid subscriptions pilot program

Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for...
Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for exclusive content.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Would you pay for content on Instagram? The social media platform’s owner thinks you might.

Parent company Meta is rolling out a pilot program that allows a small group of test creators to offer subscriptions for exclusive content on Instagram live and stories.

They can charge as little as 99 cents and as much as $100 a month.

For now, the content creators get to pocket all that money, but Meta, which also owns Facebook, will start taking a cut next year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the percentage his company will keep won’t exceed 30%.

Instagram isn’t the only social media platform to experiment with paid subscriptions. Twitter has an option for its creators to charge monthly fees up to $10 for exclusive content.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 160-acre site is said to allow organizers to build permanent structures, including a...
Country Jam moves location for 2023
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
Miranda Jo Miller is charged with vehicular homicide in Chippewa County, Wis. for the death of...
Trial for woman accused of vehicular homicide in Chippewa County enters 2nd day
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
According to court documents, she drove through a stop sign before hitting the man's vehicle....
Edgar woman found guilty of homicide by negligent operation of vehicle

Latest News

The University of Alabama Birmingham announced it had completed the transplant of a genetically...
US researchers test pig-to-human kidney transplant in donated body
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas competes in a 500 meter race in Philadelphia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022....
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
Halderson trial resumes on Tuesday
WATCH LIVE: Halderson will not testify; defense will call no witnesses
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in...
EXPLAINER: What endemic means for COVID-19