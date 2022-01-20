A maternal mental health project provides support to mothers and families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Motherhood can bring a range of emotions. Women may feel overwhelmed, sad or anxious during pregnancy and even after the baby is born.

“Mom’s of newborns are often struggling, its hard work,” said Malia Markquart, a mother of three in Eau Claire.

Markquart is part of a project through Genuine Way Family Therapy in Eau Claire to help support and provide a space for women struggling with maternal mental health.

The Owner of Genuine Way Family Therapy Karah Gonstead says the idea for the project came about due to her own experiences.

“It’s extremely important, right,” said Gonstead. “We can share our stories which is amazing and ask for help which is amazing but being able to connect with people who are very much in similar spaces and have similar struggles is phenomenal support.”

Support for moms like Markquart who says she struggled with depression after her pregnancy.

“I found it to be a lot more isolating than I was expecting,” she said.

Maternal mental health health is important for all moms, according to Gonstead.

“It doesn’t matter what your education is, doesn’t matter what your background is, this is pretty much across the board that we need to talk about this and need help,” she said.

In addition to Gonstead’s project, she started a year-long mom support group that meets virtually once a month.

If you would like to know more about making a therapy appointment, you can check out Genuine Way Family Therapy’s website.

