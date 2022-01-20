Advertisement

No amount of alcohol is good for heart health, new study finds

By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A sobering report from an advocacy group representing hundreds of heart associations from around the world may have you reconsidering that next drink of alcohol.

“I think that the World Heart Federation got it right,” cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen said.

The report called out claims that moderate drinking, such as a glass of red wine a day, can offer protection against heart disease.

“These claims are at best misinformed and at worst an attempt by the alcohol industry to mislead the public about the danger of their product,” the co-author of the report said.

There are plenty of ways to promote heart health including controlling cholesterol and weight, and regular exercise.

”The problem is that there are people who think, ‘Well, gee, if I just have a drink a day, I’m protected from heart disease,’ and that’s fundamentally wrong,” Nissen said.

Drinking alcohol increases the risk of several health problems including coronary disease, high blood pressure, stroke and several types of cancer.

In 2019, nearly 2.4 million deaths were attributed to alcohol.

”There’s no reason to drink to try and protect your heart,” Nissen said.

The World Health Organization has called for reducing alcohol use per capita by 10% between 2013 and 2030, but the report says a lack of investment in proven ways to reduce alcohol and misinformation from the alcohol industry has hindered progress toward that goal.

