Retired pediatrician enters 3rd Congressional District Race

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Another candidate enters the race to fill Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District after representative Ron Kind decided not to run for re-election.

Former pediatrician, Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse, announced his candidacy today at the Eau Claire Democratic Resource Center.

Neumann says his campaign platform includes healthcare, the environment, security, and justice.

“I’m hopeful that time after were a little more knowledgeable about how to manage our COVID risk of this pandemic, that I’ll have more opportunity to meet and talk to people which is what I really want to do,” Neumann said.

He’ll face democrats Rebecca Cooke, Brett Knudsen, Deb Mcgrath and Brad Pfaff in the Aug. 9 primary for a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

On the republican side, Derrick Van Orden and Denise Hurless are running to represent the district.

