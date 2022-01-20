Advertisement

Retired pediatrician enters 3rd Congressional District Race

Former pediatrician Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse announced his candidacy today at the Eau...
Former pediatrician Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse announced his candidacy today at the Eau Claire Democratic Resource Center.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz and Danielle Wagner
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Another candidate enters the race to fill Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District after representative Ron Kind decided not to run for re-election.

Former pediatrician, Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse, announced his candidacy today at the Eau Claire Democratic Resource Center.

Neumann says his campaign platform includes healthcare, the environment, security, and justice.

“I’m hopeful that time after were a little more knowledgeable about how to manage our COVID risk of this pandemic, that I’ll have more opportunity to meet and talk to people which is what I really want to do,” Neumann said.

He’ll face democrats Rebecca Cooke, Brett Knudsen, Deb Mcgrath and Brad Pfaff in the Aug. 9 primary for a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

On the republican side, Derrick Van Orden and Denise Hurless are running to represent the district.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 160-acre site is said to allow organizers to build permanent structures, including a...
Country Jam moves location for 2023
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
According to court documents, she drove through a stop sign before hitting the man's vehicle....
Edgar woman found guilty of homicide by negligent operation of vehicle

Latest News

Amtrak Expansion
Amtrak Expansion Could Have Shuttles from Eau Claire to Tomah
Bus Driver Shortage
DOT Addressing School Bus Driver Shortage
School buses
Wisconsin DOT addressing school bus driver shortage
How the Pandemic is Impacting Kids
How the Pandemic is Impacting Kids
One of the two appeared to have died from a medical event. A third adult died later at a...
Kenosha police identify 3 people who died in Kenosha fire