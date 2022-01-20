“Revamp Your Ride” helps woman with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A young woman has one less thing to worry about thanks to a nurse and campaign to give back. 20-year-old Selena Buckli got some much needed work done on her car as part of the 2022 60 Days of Giving Campaign.

This year, Chippewa Valley Mazda and Ken Vance Auto Body joined forces for “Revamp Your Ride.” Buckli was selected to have her car revamped.

She is currently receiving chemotherapy treatments. One of the chemo nurses nominated her for the repairs. Earlier this winter, Buckli went off the road due to bad weather, damaging her car’s alignment.

“I was heading to my treatments, and it was a really snowy day. It was really icy, and I hit the brakes and it just kept sliding. It was either go through the red stop light or hit a semi. I chose to hit the curb,” said Buckli.

Buckli’s car received a new alignment, bodywork repair, rear brakes and a full used vehicle inspection. All of this will help make sure she can get to her cancer treatments safely.

Buckli says it means the world to her that someone would nominate her for something like this.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.