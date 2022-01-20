Advertisement

Serve up a slice for National Pie Day Sunday

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Spoiler alert, you don’t have to wait for another holiday to enjoy a pie.

It’s finally that time of year again, time to dedicate the whole day to pie as this Sunday is National Pie Day and it’s waiting to be celebrated by shoppers and dessert lovers alike.

Layla Osley new baking manager at Hy-Vee joins Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning for an early start on the weekend of pie ahead.

Hy-Vee will be pie-ing it forward by offering a free 6 in. pie with the purchase of any 10 in. pie, while supplies last!

