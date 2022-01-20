Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 160-acre site is said to allow organizers to build permanent structures, including a...
Country Jam moves location for 2023
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
Miranda Jo Miller is charged with vehicular homicide in Chippewa County, Wis. for the death of...
Trial for woman accused of vehicular homicide in Chippewa County enters 2nd day
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
According to court documents, she drove through a stop sign before hitting the man's vehicle....
Edgar woman found guilty of homicide by negligent operation of vehicle

Latest News

Sonya White, an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, died unexpectedly at age 51. Her family says when they...
Family finds wrong woman in loved one’s casket before funeral
The family says the funeral home owner apologized for the mix-up and agreed to pay for the...
Family traumatized after finding stranger in loved one's casket
A recent CNN poll found that 72% of Americans say the government is not doing enough to flight...
Biden lays out 3-part plan to battle inflation
Airlines received warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing that many of the...
Some airlines suspend US flights over 5G uncertainty
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden marks 1 year in office, prepares for change