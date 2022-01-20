Advertisement

UW: Man behind “abhorrent anti-Asian actions” no longer welcome at games

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin has banned from all athletic events an individual accused of “abhorrent anti-Asian activities” during Tuesday’s men’s basketball road game versus Northwestern.

In a tweet sent late Thursday morning, the university condemned the person’s actions and “applaud(ed)” Northwestern officials for kicking him out of Welsh-Ryan Arena. It also stated that the man will no longer be allowed to buy tickets for games from the university.

“He is no longer welcome at UW Athletics events,” UW declared.

The name of the man has not been released, nor has it been revealed whether or not he was a student.

On Tuesday, the Badgers Athletics’ Twitter account issued its own rebuke of the actions shared in video apparently posted on TikTok, which was later captured and tweeted by Xavier Sanchez on his account.

“We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent & disgusting,” the tweet read, in part. “This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger.” The athletics department went on to denounce racism or discrimination and also cheered Northwestern for throwing him out.

The Wisconsin Badgers athletics department Twitter account issued this statement in a reply to...
The Wisconsin Badgers athletics department Twitter account issued this statement in a reply to a video apparently showing a fan making a racist gesture, during a game against Northwestern, on Jan. 18, 2022.(Twitter)

The video in question shows a man decked out in red making an obscene gesture and yelling at a group of Wildcat fans some of whom appeared to be Asian-American before grabbing the corners of eyes in a well-known racist gesture. It goes on to show Northwestern staff confront him and authorities escort him out of the building.

