WAGNER TAILS: Tank and Cheddar

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a big dog with a big heart, Tank is your guy. This 10-year-old is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

At 75 pounds, staff members at Chippewa Humane say he’s also a big sweetheart. Tank loves to play fetch and tug of war.

He does well with children and with other dogs. However, he does have some resource guarding issues with other dogs around food. Tank will need to be fed by himself if he has another doggy housemate.

This guy is sure to fill up the love tank of his new family. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. Phone: 715-861-5748

-----

Cheese is king in Wisconsin and this cat named Cheddar is looking for a home where he can be king.

Cheddar is living at the Buffalo County Humane Association. He’s described a friendly and a playful boy who enjoys human company.

This one-year-old loves to jump in your lap for a scratch and a snuggle, and he’ll steal your chair as soon as you stand up.

Cheddar’s only flaw is he’s a little selfish. He wants to have his human servants all to himself, which is why he’s looking for a home where he’s the only pet.

This cheesehead would make a great addition to a family of Packers fans. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. Phone: 715-760-6150

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.