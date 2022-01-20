Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly approve lowering working age in summer

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly sent Gov. Tony Evers a bill on Thursday that would allow teenagers to work longer hours during the busy summer tourism months.

The measure passed on a voice vote is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant, and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO. The state Senate also passed it on a voice vote in October.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer.

The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day. The changes would not affect businesses covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which includes those with annual sales over $500,000.

Supporters say the changes will help smaller businesses struggling with the state’s worker shortage and be a particular benefit over the summer and weekends when the need is highest for more workers.

The AFL-CIO opposes the measure, saying it rolls back child labor protection laws and supporters have not shown why the change is needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 160-acre site is said to allow organizers to build permanent structures, including a...
Country Jam moves location for 2023
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
According to court documents, she drove through a stop sign before hitting the man's vehicle....
Edgar woman found guilty of homicide by negligent operation of vehicle

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Kyle Rittenhouse
Kyle Rittenhouse wants gun used in Kenosha protest shootings returned
A Wisconsin assistant district attorney says state or federal prosecutors should look into a...
Wisconsin prosecutor weighs in on fake GOP electors
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Packers: Standing room only tickets for playoff game sold out