Wisconsin bill makes new crime for vaccine tampering

Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19 vaccines(waff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Intentionally damaging vaccines would be a felony in Wisconsin under a bill with bipartisan support that the state Assembly is scheduled to approve.

The measure up for a vote Thursday comes in response to a pharmacist in a Milwaukee suburb spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison. Bill supporters say state law needs to be clarified because it doesn’t adequately address crimes related to tampering with vaccines and other medical products.  

If the Assembly passes the bill, it would then head to Gov. Tony Evers.

