Wisconsin prosecutor weighs in on fake GOP electors

A Wisconsin assistant district attorney says state or federal prosecutors should look into a complaint filed a year ago alleging that Republicans committed fraud when they submitted false paperwork saying former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state.(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin assistant district attorney says state or federal prosecutors should look into a complaint filed a year ago alleging that Republicans committed fraud when they submitted false paperwork saying former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state. Wisconsin is one of seven states where Republican electors met and filed fake paperwork seeking to cast electoral votes for Trump. A liberal attorney filed complaints about the Republicans’ action last year with the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The elections commission hasn’t commented publicly on the complaint and Wednesday’s letter is the first response from Milwaukee County prosecutors.

