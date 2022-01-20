Wisconsin unemployment hits record low of 2.8%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% in December, after tying the previous low of 3% in November.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures Thursday. The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 3.9% for December.

Wisconsin gained 5,300 private sector jobs in December.

The number of people counted as unemployed in Wisconsin, 86,200, also hit a record low.

Hitting a new unemployment rate low comes amid a worker shortage both in the state and nationwide.

