Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen

This combination photo shows Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28.
This combination photo shows Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28.(Texas DPS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for an abducted 14-year-old Texas girl who’s believed to be in immediate danger.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Hillary Salcedo, who was reported missing from Buda, Texas, and whose last known location was in Austin on Thursday, according to the department.

Hillary is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot 4-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

She is believed to be accompanied by 28-year-old Hector Avila. Police are seeking Avila in connection with Hillary’s abduction.

Avila is described as a Hispanic male, 4-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos on his shoulder. He was last heard from in Austin.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Hillary to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-6880 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball in Darboy
Video shows fireball over Darboy
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
The new 160-acre site is said to allow organizers to build permanent structures, including a...
Country Jam moves location for 2023

Latest News

Rep. Elijah Behnke
Wisconsin GOP lawmaker calls for election cheating in video
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68