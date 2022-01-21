Authorities respond to Chippewa County car vs. buggy crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 64 at 350th Street.

Authorities say this is a car vs. buggy crash. One injury, considered non-life threatening, is suspected at this time.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, on State Highway 64 between 350th Street and 370th Street in Chippewa County the Eastbound/Westbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

The estimated duration is two hours. The crash occurred Jan 21, at 11:23 a.m.

Wisconsin DOT says for an alternate route, Eastbound traffic take 350th Street South to County Highway S North to County H North back to State Highway 64. Westbound traffic can reverse these directions.

