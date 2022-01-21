Bloomer basketball player shoots her shot

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bloomer High School junior varsity basketball team did something special for their team manager during Tuesday night’s game.

The JV Bloomer basketball team surprised their team manager, freshman Lydia Schimmel, during their match-up with Altoona this week.

“I had the idea one day when I came into practice and I saw Lydia just shooting on the sidelines with the other girls and their excitement for her just shooting around at practice was incredible,” Bloomer JV basketball coach, Deanna Gilane said.

Lydia put her uniform on and took a shot during halftime.

“It kind of just took shape from there and we put her in the game on Tuesday, got her a bucket, the crowd went wild and it was pretty magical,” Gilane said.

Gilane says her team’s mantra this season is together.

“It makes me extremely proud to work here, to teach in this community, to understand that not everyone is the same and it’s ok to be different and to embrace those differences and to just really lift each other up,” Gilane said.

Varsity player Abby Iverson says it was amazing to see everyone cheering for Lydia.

“Just to like see that people who aren’t like the same as you, they can enjoy the stuff and do the same stuff you do and just like see everyone come together to help make that happen for her and be so excited for her was something awesome,” Iverson said.

Teammate Stella Nelson says she enjoyed seeing the smile on Lydia’s face.

“I really enjoyed doing this because it just really brought the whole community together and everybody was here and just really cool to see everybody in the stands cheering her on,” Nelson said.

Izibel Tozer, another teammate, says it felt good to be able to a part of the special night.

“I think like just seeing her out on the court and seeing how excited she was and her practicing at practice, she was so happy and excited and it just made me feel good that I was a part of that,” Tozer said.

Varsity basketball manager Grace Boos says having Lydia on the team is amazing.

“Lydia is just amazing and I’m so happy that she decided to come and spend the season with us,” Boos said.

Gilane says it’s an amazing feeling to see her team embracing one another, including their differences.

“Not only their interactions at basketball with her, but also in the hallways and the cafeteria and just to see those friendships happen is a pretty special bond,” Gilane said.

People in the crowd at Tuesday night’s game wore Lydia’s favorite color, pink.

Coach Gilane says she couldn’t be happier with the support shown by her own team, Altoona’s team, and the community.

