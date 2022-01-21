Advertisement

Coulee Region voters rally against gerrymandered redistricting maps

Voters stand against gerrymandering
Voters stand against gerrymandering(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of voters in the Coulee Region are trying to keep the State Supreme Court accountable as the redistricting process nears an end.

RepresentUs and the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition put together 16 rallies across the state Friday, as lawmakers decide on voting maps that will be in effect for the next decade.

“We’re hoping to draw attention to the Supreme Court, and just let them know that Wisconsinites are paying attention,” Organizer Connor Glassen said. “We’re alert, we’re aware, and we are watching.”

State Senator Brad Pfaff attended a rally in La Crosse’s Cameron Park, urging for balanced voting practices through fair maps.

“Redistricting reflects the current population, whereas gerrymandering plays political games,” Pfaff said. “ Gerrymandering allows one political party to have more say than the next political party, and I think that breaks down trust.”

Pfaff would prefer to see Wisconsin adopt a process similar to Iowa, where a nonpartisan commission creates voting maps.

As it stands now, the Republican controlled House and Senate approved legislative and congressional maps in November, only to have them vetoed by Governor Evers.

Despite the overall disconnect between the parties, Pfaff assures there are Republicans who also want fair voting maps.

“They recognize the fact that the best system is a government in which we can reach consensus,” Pfaff added. “That we can find common ground, and the way to do that is by having competitive seats.”

Glassen would prefer to see the “least changes” map submitted by Evers be adopted, but overall, he hopes that voters will be heard.

“Wisconsinites want fair maps, that anyone should be able to run for the seat and have a relatively decent chance of winning the seat,” Glassen expressed. “You bring your voters out, and you run your election, you run your campaign, and you see where the votes fall, but right now we don’t really have that system.”

A decision on redistricting is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball in Darboy
Video shows fireball over Darboy
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man
Former Chippewa Falls defense contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents

Latest News

Bloomer's JV basketball team does something special for their team manager during a game
Bloomer basketball player shoots her shot
A sign saying "Fair Maps Now" at the fair maps rally in Eau Claire, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 21,...
People in Eau Claire rally for fair maps
A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
Fall Creek man sentenced over 50 years in prison for sexual assault
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4