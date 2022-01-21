COVID-19 antigen tests available for the community at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says community members will be able to receive free COVID-19 antigen tests at UWEC’s Hilltop Center during the next three weekends.

According to a release from UWEC, the site is open to the community the following Saturdays and Sundays: Jan. 22-23, Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 5-6.

People can register for an appointment here, and select the “Community or UW Subcontractor” button. UWEC asks people to access the clinic through the west entrance of Hilltop and follow the signage.

