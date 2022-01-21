Advertisement

COVID-19 antigen tests available for the community at UWEC

According to a release from UWEC, the site is open to the community the following Saturdays and...
According to a release from UWEC, the site is open to the community the following Saturdays and Sundays: Jan. 22-23, Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 5-6(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says community members will be able to receive free COVID-19 antigen tests at UWEC’s Hilltop Center during the next three weekends.

According to a release from UWEC, the site is open to the community the following Saturdays and Sundays: Jan. 22-23, Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 5-6.

People can register for an appointment here, and select the “Community or UW Subcontractor” button. UWEC asks people to access the clinic through the west entrance of Hilltop and follow the signage.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball in Darboy
Video shows fireball over Darboy
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man
Former Chippewa Falls defense contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents

Latest News

Jay. O. Rothman is selected to be the next UW System President.
UW System taps law firm CEO for next president
Madison Mayor
GOP investigator no longer wants to jail Wisconsin mayors
Frozen road
Frozen road law expands to entire state on Saturday
AARP calls on Wisconsin nursing homes to require COVID-19 boosters