Crews respond to structure fire overnight in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire overnight Friday located on Hobart St.

According to a release from the ECFD, the first arriving crew found fire showing on the 1st floor, extending quickly up the structure from two windows. They attacked the fire, while other arriving crews quickly searched for victims and fire extension. All occupants exited the structure before the arrival of crews. At the same time, ventilation operations were conducted to assist with search and fire attack.

The ECFD says the firefighters also battled temperatures of -14 degrees during the fire. City Transit assisted with a heated bus for firefighters to use while on scene. The ECFD says two command vehicles responded, and 20 personnel responded.

One minor injury to a firefighter was reported. The investigation of the fire is on-going. Fire department personnel remain on scene at this time.

