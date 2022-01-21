Advertisement

Fall Creek man sentenced over 50 years in prison for sexual assault

A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl was sentenced in Court Friday.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man found guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl was sentenced in Court Friday.

41-year-old Ryan Zimmerman faced nine felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. An Eau Claire County jury found Zimmerman guilty of five of those counts including possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

The trial lasted four days in Eau Claire County court.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities said Zimmerman committed the alleged assaults against the teenager every time he was drinking alcohol. He was previously found guilty of false imprisonment and child enticement in 2015.

According to Jan. 21, 2022 Court documents, the Court Sentenced Zimmerman as follows: As to Count 2: 18 years initial confinement followed by 15 years extended supervision. As to Count 4: 10 years initial confinement followed by 5 years extended supervision. As to Count 5: 10 years initial confinement followed by 5 years extended supervision. As to Count 6: 10 years initial confinement followed by 5 years extended supervision. As to Count 7: 10 years initial confinement followed by 5 years extended supervision. All sentences to run concurrent to one another and any other sentence currently being served.

Court also orders conditions of extended supervision as follows: Pay Restitution in the amount of $1,434.16 plus applicable surcharges. Pay court costs to include applicable surcharges including the $500 child pornography surcharge on Counts 4, 5, 6, and 7. All costs, surcharges and restitution to be paid from cash bond posted.

