Former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault avoids jail time, must pay fine

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza has been ordered to pay a fine and will spend no time in jail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a department employee on several occasions.

Gramza appeared in court Thursday. Gramza was previously charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. During a plea deal, the sexual assault count was amended to disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct and was found guilty as result. He was also ordered to pay a $661 fine.

Criminal charges were filed in November 2020. Court documents state the complainant alleged unwanted sexual contact including inappropriate touching and verbal comments that spanned several years. The woman stated she’d contacted human resources before Gramza was chief but the allegations never proceeded. She said she feared she’d lose her job.

The case was investigated by the Eau Claire Police Department. Gramza acknowledged the contact but said it was consensual. He denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.

Gramza resigned from the department last March.

