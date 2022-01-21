Frozen road law expands to entire state on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Saturday, the frozen road law will expand to include the entire state.

Effective Saturday, Jan. 22, at 12:01 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation declares the highways are officially frozen statewide. The frozen road law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying logs cut crosswise (not including woodchips), and salt and sand for winter maintenance while cold weather allows.

An interactive map showing the Seasonal weight restrictions and load limit boundaries is available on the WisDOT Maps and GIS and weight restriction pages. Layers on this GIS map show the frost zone boundaries, Class II roads and posted roads for easy reference.

Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at 608-266-7320.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.