EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The top two prep boys hockey teams in the state battle for first place in the Big Rivers Conference, as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Hudson. In girls basketball, Osseo-Fairchild looks to keep their lock on the top spot in the Cloverbelt West, and Altoona looks to climb into first place in the Middle Border.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.