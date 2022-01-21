State Rep. Jesse James announces State Senate Bid

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -State Representative Jesse James wants to become Senator Jesse James.

The Altoona republican announced today he’s running for the State Senate seat currently held by republican Kathy Bernier. She announced earlier this month she would not seek re-election. James, who’s served in the assembly since 2019, is the former Altoona Police Chief.

“When I first met my beautiful wife 20 years ago, I expressed the dream to her that one day I would be a State Senator. The door is open and I need to walk through it. This is why today I’m announcing my candidacy for the 23rd Senate District,” Jesse James, (R) State Senate Candidate, said.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, two other republicans have filed to run for the state; Brian Westrate of Fall Creek and Sandra Scholz.

