3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are dead after a car vs. semi crash in Jackson County Saturday early morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at 1:36 a.m. on Jan. 22, a crash occurred on Highway 54 Westbound at Andrews Road in Jackson County near Black River Falls.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says that investigation indicates the semi was leaving a parking lot attempting to cross Highway 54 into the Kwik Trip parking lot. As the semi crossed the roadway, a car with three occupants was westbound on Highway 54 and struck the trailer. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the three occupants from the car were dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol were Black River Falls Police Department, Black River Falls Rescue, Jackson County Sheriff Department, and Jackson County Highway Department.

