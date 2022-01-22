Advertisement

The Chippewa Valley Truck & RV Show returns

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Truck and RV Show returned this weekend after a two year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The four-day show kicked off Thursday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire. There are 47 RV’s and nine trucks on display from seven auto dealers.

Andrew Baher with Markquart RV- Hallie says the vehicles aren’t just for display, and you could take home the keys to one of them.

“We sell a lot of units at the show, run special show pricing, offer discounts from the manufactures that really aren’t around any other time of the year, but great time of the year to buy for free storage until spring and those opportunities are going to be at the show,” Baher said.

Sunday is the last day of the show with doors opening at 9:00 a.m., and running until 2:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and there are over $2,000 worth of prizes.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
Fall Creek man to serve 18 years in prison for child sexual assault
Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 64 at 350th Street.
Authorities respond to Chippewa County car vs. buggy crash
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
Frozen road
Frozen road law expands to entire state on Saturday
The City of Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire overnight Friday located...
Crews respond to structure fire overnight in Eau Claire

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (1/22/22)
Chippewa Valley Truck & RV Show Returns
Chippewa Valley Truck & RV Show Returns (1/22/22)
The Take A Stand Meth Campaign Goes Virtual
The Take A Stand Meth Campaign Goes Virtual (1/22/22)
2 men fatally shot in car on Milwaukee’s northwest side