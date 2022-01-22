The Chippewa Valley Truck & RV Show returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Truck and RV Show returned this weekend after a two year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The four-day show kicked off Thursday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire. There are 47 RV’s and nine trucks on display from seven auto dealers.

Andrew Baher with Markquart RV- Hallie says the vehicles aren’t just for display, and you could take home the keys to one of them.

“We sell a lot of units at the show, run special show pricing, offer discounts from the manufactures that really aren’t around any other time of the year, but great time of the year to buy for free storage until spring and those opportunities are going to be at the show,” Baher said.

Sunday is the last day of the show with doors opening at 9:00 a.m., and running until 2:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and there are over $2,000 worth of prizes.

