FBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Milwaukee off-duty officer shooting

Keasean J. Ellis-Brown
Keasean J. Ellis-Brown(FBI Milwaukee)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee Police Department detective.

The FBI is searching for Keasean J. Ellis-Brown, 19, in connection to the shooting on Jan. 13 on the 200 block of East Buffalo Street.

The off-duty officer was assisting a woman who had been attacked by a suspect and was trying to detain the person.

The FBI reports a struggle ensued and the suspect then pulled out a firearm. The person fired multiple rounds at the off-duty detective, striking the officer, and then the suspect fled the scene.

Two others connected to the shooting have been arrested and charged in this case.

Ellis-Brown remains at large and faces the charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The FBI stated that Ellis-Brown is considered to be armed and dangerous. People should not approach him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

