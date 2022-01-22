Advertisement

Go, Pack, Go! Packers, downtown Green Bay host pep rallies

Pep rally in downtown Green Bay on January 21, 2022, before the Packers-49ers NFC Divisional...
Pep rally in downtown Green Bay on January 21, 2022, before the Packers-49ers NFC Divisional Playoff
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were plenty of events for Green Bay Packers fans ahead of Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Downtown Green Bay hosted a pep rally Friday at 3:30 p.m. Fans gathered at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets.

There was music, selfie stations, hot cocoa and giveaways. Look for Packers-inspired vehicles.

The Green Bay Preble Pep Band and Drumline and local dance teams performed.

The GBBRAT were on site as the “Unofficial Traveling Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.”

It’s Green and Gold Friday and fans are encouraged to wear Packers colors. CLICK HERE to share your spirit with Action 2 News.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball in Darboy
Video shows fireball over Darboy
Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 64 at 350th Street.
Authorities respond to Chippewa County car vs. buggy crash
Former Chippewa Falls defense contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents

Latest News

Many local homeless organizations are struggling to support the growing population of those in...
‘A growing issue:’ Local homeless organizations facing pandemic issues
Maple Bacon Skillet Brussels Sprouts
Harvest of the Month-Brussels Sprouts
The Great Tri-State Rail Sale will be held January 29, 2022
Great Tri-State Rail Sale
MATT ANDERSON
JEANINE CANFIELD