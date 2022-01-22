Go, Pack, Go! Packers, downtown Green Bay host pep rallies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were plenty of events for Green Bay Packers fans ahead of Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Downtown Green Bay hosted a pep rally Friday at 3:30 p.m. Fans gathered at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets.

There was music, selfie stations, hot cocoa and giveaways. Look for Packers-inspired vehicles.

The Green Bay Preble Pep Band and Drumline and local dance teams performed.

The GBBRAT were on site as the “Unofficial Traveling Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.”

@packers pep rally hosted by @DowntownGB at 3:30 pm at Packers Heritage Trail Plaza featuring alum Antonio Freeman, @uwgb dance team, @GBPreble pep band and free hot chocolate! Come show your Packers pride! pic.twitter.com/z1upCm7dTS — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) January 21, 2022

It’s Green and Gold Friday and fans are encouraged to wear Packers colors. CLICK HERE to share your spirit with Action 2 News.

