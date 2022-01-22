‘A growing issue:’ Local homeless organizations facing pandemic issues

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the pandemic continues to surge, so does the need for resources like shelter and food.

Chippewa County’s Council on Homelessness and Hunger reports that last year, 2,685 people sought out housing, food, medical, and transportation help. That comes down to around 224 people per month in need, and according to the Council, each month around 59 of those people’s needs went unmet.

Contributing to these numbers are places like the Chippewa Falls L. E. Phillips Career Development Center, where temporary emergency shelter, rehab referrals, and winter gear are offered to those in need.

Director of Homeless Services Jennifer Barrett says most of her days involve referring people to the services they need.

“We act as kind of the central point of intake for anybody who is seeking services,” she said.

Lately, though, the offering of a place to stay is one Barrett has struggled with, especially with the lack of a homeless shelter in Chippewa County.

“We call almost every day to see if anybody has openings,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had quite a few folks that have gone unsheltered.”

According to Barrett, the biggest barrier is finding funds.

“The lack of funding is always tough,” she said. “All of our funding comes from our community.”

Funding issues are certainly something T. J. Atkins can attest to.

Atkins is the director of Eau Claire’s The Community Table, which provides meals and warm winter gear to those in need. In the beginning of the pandemic, “Safer at Home” rules put a halt on the Table’s in-person dining, forcing Atkins to switch to carry-out only. This, she says, has put a strain on the Table.

“We have noticed an increase in the need,” she said. “We’ve had to increase, of course, the supplies that we need to provide that carryout service.”

So, Barrett and Atkins are asking for the support of their community, something they’ve appreciated plenty of throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve been very lucky in the Eau Claire community,” said Atkins.

They also need help ending the stigma that surrounds homelessness in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls communities and beyond.

“Most folks are just like you and me, they’re working, they’re working hard to try to make it,” said Barrett.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.