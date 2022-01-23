3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Three victims of a deadly Jackson County crash early Saturday morning are identified.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Sunday that 34-year-old Robert Hopinka and 36-year-old Tyler Decorah of Black River Falls and 35-year-old Jorden Vidana of Onalaska died when their car hit a semi on Highway 54 at Andrews Road in Black River Falls on Saturday at 1:36 a.m.

According to the State Patrol, none of the three men were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash. The car hit the trailer of the semi, which was crossing Highway 54 and heading towards the Kwik Trip parking lot. All three men were found dead at the scene of the crash.

Highway 54 was closed for over three hours due to the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.