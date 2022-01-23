DNR asks residents to reduce salt use this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning the state’s residents about the increase of chloride in the state’s waterways and is asking Wisconsin residents to reduce their use of salt in water softeners, fertilizer and ice and snow removal.

The DNR said that chlorides in Wisconsin rivers have increased about 33% since the early 2000s, from about 600,000 tons of chlorides each year to 800,000 tons in 2018. Additionally, 40 lakes and streams in Wisconsin have a designation of impaired by high salt concentrations.

Salt use has contributed to environmental, infrastructural and health issues in the state, according to the DNR and Wisconsin Salt Wise. One teaspoon of salt can turn five gallons of water toxic for freshwater organisms, according to the DNR.

For residents that use salt to clear their sidewalks and driveways, the DNR offers some tips:

Shovel: Clear walkways and other areas before the snow turns to ice. The more snow removed manually, the less salt you will need and the more effective it will be.

Scatter: When using salt, scatter it so that there is space between the grains. A 12-ounce coffee mug of salt is enough to treat an entire 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.

Switch: Salt won’t work when pavement temperatures drop below 15 degrees. Switch to sand for traction or a different ice melter that works at lower temperatures.

Water softeners also contribute to chloride in Wisconsin’s waterways. The DNR offers a diagnostic tool to check and see if your softener is using an efficient amount of salt.

Some steps the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has taken in clearing ice and snow on roadways include using brine and pre-wetting road surfaces, both of which significantly reduce salt use.

The DNR said winter salt causes $5 billion in infrastructure damage each year across the nation, such as roadway and bridge corrosion. Pets and animals can also suffer from the overuse of salt by causing paw irritation or health issues if salt is ingested.

Jan. 24-28 is Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, which you can learn more about on the Wisconsin DNR website.

