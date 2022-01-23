Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers face $7.7B surplus in 2022 session

Minnesota Capitol building in St. Paul
Minnesota Capitol building in St. Paul(KBJR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Legislature will confront a $7.7 billion surplus when it convenes Monday, Jan. 31. And that’s bound to set up clashes in this election year over whether to spend the money on unmet needs or give it back to taxpayers.

The main job for lawmakers in even-numbered years traditionally is a public works borrowing package known as a bonding bill. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a record $2.7 billion package that’s probably bigger than Republicans will accept.

But debates over how to use the enormous surplus will dominate the session, which runs through late May, and COVID-19 will continue to cast a shadow over the proceedings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
Fall Creek man to serve 18 years in prison for child sexual assault
Frozen road
Frozen road law expands to entire state on Saturday
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook

Latest News

Officials say people were inside the residences at the time shots were fired.
Juneau County officials investigate after two homes hit by ‘random’ gunfire
Expanding esports: Wisconsin high school students compete in state tournament
Expanding esports: Wisconsin high school students compete in state tournament
esports
Expanding esports: Wisconsin high school students compete in state tournament
SportScene 13 @ Ten (1/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/22/22)